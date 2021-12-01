‘Halo Infinite’ campaign launch trailer is out now: Watch video

Xbox has dropped a new launch trailer for Halo Infinite campaign mode, ahead of its release on 9 December 2021. The game debuted its free multiplayer segment mid last month, and has since been receiving positive reception.

Set in the ancient ringworld of Zeta Halo, the trailer begins by introducing us to the Master Chief and his new AI companion, The Weapon, as they embark on a mission to find Cortana. The story picks up right after the events of Halo 5, where it was revealed that the Chief’s former AI had survived the explosion at Didact’s ship. This time, we’ll be facing off against “The Banished,” a violent mercenary group led by Escharum, a trash-talking alien brute.

A brief glimpse at gameplay highlights the return of the Gravity hammer, as we slam our way through incoming hordes of enemies. The grappling hook is also back, allowing us to pull items closer and chuck them right onto our foes or an explosive artifact, for added damage. For traversal, you have the iconic, weaponised dune buggy – Warthog and a UNSC spaceship that lets you engage from higher ground.

The trailer also introduces a female alien-robot hybrid character, who attacks the Master Chief after saying, “you are not the future.” This could possibly be a fast-paced mini-boss battle. Regarding the number of missions, there are 14, as revealed by the TrueAchievements page for Halo Infinite. The game has been fully optimised for PC, offering advanced graphics settings, ultrawide support, and set key binds to change the dynamic scaling and variable framerates.

Since its initial display, Halo Infinite has come a long way to correct its mistakes and win the hearts of avid fans of the series. With the release of Season 1 multiplayer BETA, the developers have been hard at work on making changes to its slow battle pass system and other tweaks for when the full title launches. Quite recently, the company also revealed a teaser for an upcoming live-action Halo TV series, that’s set to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Halo Infinite will be out on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.