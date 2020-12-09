Halo Infinite delayed, will now launch after autumn 2021

Now that the game has been delayed for around a year, a lot of the people waiting for it have been disappointed and have taken to social media platforms to show the same. (Image: Microsoft)

Multiple video games have been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. One such game that gamers have been eagerly waiting for is Halo Infinite, which after multiple delays has got a new release window of autumn 2021. This means that gamers will have to keep patient for one more year before they get to play the sixth mainline Halo title.

Halo Infinite was initially supposed to launch alongside Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, back in November. However, at that time, the game was delayed without an official release window announcement. Now, the developer 343 Industries via a blog post has announced that the game will be launching in fall of 2021. The company states that Covid-19 is among the factors that “contributed to development challenges.” It also stated that it is not asking its employees to work overtime in order to meet the deadline.

Now that the game has been delayed for around a year, a lot of the people waiting for it will be disappointed. Many have taken to social media platforms to show the same. However, a long delay could be what the game needs to come up to the desired level and deliver on the criticisms that were levelled against the gameplay trailer back in July.

We have seen similar delays for the now released Cyberpunk 2077. However, initial reviews said that the end moment rushing has caused a few minor bugs that could have been ironed out with a longer development time.

At the original gameplay trailer release, there was a non-player character, named Craig with had a deadpan expression and the whole game was lacking visual fidelity. In the delay announcement, the company has also announced that it will be fixing the issue and at the time of launch all the non-player characters will look a lot different.

Apart from this, 343 Industries has also unveiled our first look at the upcoming game’s multiplayer maps. Halo Infinite will now launch in autumn 2021 on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

