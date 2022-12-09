Hades 2 announced at Game Awards 2022: What we know so far

Supergiant Games’ Hades 2 has been officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Successor to the popular 2020 dungeon crawler titled Hades, the new title is set to showcase a new saga setting up the protagonist of the game against Cronus.

The character in focus this time around is Melinoe, the sister of Zagreus. Early access for Hades 2 is set to go live in 2023. Developers have suggested that players will be able to explore a bigger and deeper in-game world while fighting the forces of the Titan of Time

Check out a quick look at the game in the video reveal below.

In Hades 2, players will also be able to add ancient magic to Melinoe’s weapons to make them more powerful. The player will also be able to obtain power ups from many other in-game gods for additional abilities.

More details on the game could be available closer to the early access being available.