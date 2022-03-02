Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Game Pass, Xbox PC app gets upgrades

Microsoft has announced a new lineup of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass service this month. The list includes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and will be available to play, starting March 10, on the monthly subscription system.

Late last week, Yosuke Matsuda, Square Enix President had claimed in their Q3 financial results briefing that GOTG “undershot our initial expectations.” The game struggled a bit to sell upon launch, though it managed to catch up later through exclusive sales on different platforms. The studio now seems to be partnering with Xbox to further expand the title’s outreach.

For Game Pass users on PC, Xbox has released some upgrades. Users on the Xbox App will now be able to select installation directories, and even create custom subfolders beneath that. Previously, all the games would get installed in the default C drive, essentially clogging up space and not offering any user flexibility.

Modding support is enabled as well, allowing for easy access to select game files, transfer, and repair. For example – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly video game subscription system that grants members a selection of titles at a fixed rate. The catalogue contains over 100 games, both first-party and indie, which are ready to download and play.

The feature is currently available on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles, alongside PC via Microsoft’s Xbox app. Gamers in India can purchase a one-month subscription for Rs 489, and receive an additional 7 months for no extra charge.

Additionally, there are 6 other titles coming this month to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the complete list:

March 2

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)

March 3

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

March 10

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)