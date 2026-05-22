GTA VI release date locked: Take-Two says blockbuster game arrives this November

GTA 6 is expected to There are high expectations from the industry regarding GTA VI as analysts believe that it can be one of the best-selling video games ever produced. (Image: X/PolitcalPen)

Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026, easing concerns that the blockbuster game could face another delay.

The announcement came during the company’s latest earnings update, where CEO Strauss Zelnick said marketing for the game will begin this summer. Details around pricing and pre-orders are also expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The release date confirmation is significant because fans had been increasingly worried about the status of GTA VI after long periods of silence from Rockstar Games. The game was first announced in 2023 and was initially expected to launch in fall 2025 before being delayed to May 2026 and later to November 2026.