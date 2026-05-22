GTA VI release date locked: Take-Two says blockbuster game arrives this November

Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026, easing concerns that the blockbuster game could face another delay.
The announcement came during the company’s latest earnings update, where CEO Strauss Zelnick said marketing for the game will begin this summer. Details around pricing and pre-orders are also expected to be revealed in the coming months.
The release date confirmation is significant because fans had been increasingly worried about the status of GTA VI after long periods of silence from Rockstar Games. The game was first announced in 2023 and was initially expected to launch in fall 2025 before being delayed to May 2026 and later to November 2026.
Despite concerns around rising console prices and broader market challenges, Zelnick said he remains confident about the game’s launch performance. He noted that strong entertainment products continue to attract consumers regardless of wider industry pressures.
There are high expectations from the industry regarding GTA VI as analysts believe that it can be one of the best-selling video games ever produced. The franchise has been immensely successful for Take-Two, especially the release of Grand Theft Auto V which managed to sell more than 200 million copies since 2013.
Take-Two also shared updated financial guidance alongside the announcement. The publisher expects bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion for fiscal year 2027, slightly below analyst expectations of around $9.1 billion. The company attributed part of the softer forecast to slower expected performance from its mobile gaming division, including Zynga.
The company reported quarterly bookings of $1.58 billion, roughly in line with Wall Street estimates. Investors reacted positively to the GTA VI confirmation, with Take-Two shares rising around 7% in after-hours trading.
With the launch date finally locked in and marketing set to begin soon, the countdown for GTA VI has officially entered its final phase.