GTA VI Extended Look releases on Netflix, Youtube: Here are 5 features that stood out

After a nearly 13 year-long wait, fans of Grand Theft Auto VI finally got an extended look at what is widely considered as the most anticipated video game ever.

Rockstar Games on Thursday, August 27, released 26-minute-long gameplay footage through an exclusive livestream event on Netflix. The extended look, which introduced two new characters and featured cutscenes and game mechanics, was later uploaded to YouTube as well. It was captured entirely from in-game footage on PlayStation 5, as per the gaming giant.

Based on the trailer, GTA VI features two main characters, Lucia and Jason, in Vice City – a fictional location modelled after Miami, Florida, United States. The trailer showed the duo getting up to all kinds of activities and chaotic shenanigans in some seriously stunning visuals.

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GTA VI Extended Look. (Screenshot: YouTube/Rockstar Games) GTA VI Extended Look. (Screenshot: YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games dropped the GTA VI trailer months ahead of its official launch on November 19, 2026, to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. The build-up to its launch has been marked with countless leaks, rumours, and speculation over the features the game could include.

The trailer launch comes on the heels of controversy, with gameplay leaks and story spoilers released by hacker group Cyberleek. A day before the exclusive Netflix livestream, several other details about the game were published in an article by British magazine Dazed.

In a statement, Rockstar Games said the leaks had been “heartbreaking” for the team working on the sequel, and that they were “not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time.” Despite the leaks, fans were still amazed by the game developer’s attention to detail as well as how players control the characters and the realism that Rockstar has put into the title.

Here’s what stood out from the latest trailer of GTA VI.

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Key takeaways

-Play as two characters: The two main characters of the game, Jason and Lucia, can be controlled by a player with the option of seamlessly switching between the two. They are made out to be a Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque couple who drive around Vice City engaging in various criminal activities. The relationship between the characters can change over time, and the player’s actions can affect how that plays out. Players can also change the two main characters’ appearances with a plethora of options.

-Driving in GTA VI: When driving, players are shown a minimap that looks like an actual GPS map guiding you where to go. The trailer features a car chase where the main characters run from the police. The player can switch between Lucia and Jason and choose to either drive or shoot at the pursuers. You can also drive a fanboat around the Everglades, go kayaking, and jet ski in the Gulf.

GTA VI Extended Look. (Screenshot: YouTube/Rockstar Games) GTA VI Extended Look. (Screenshot: YouTube/Rockstar Games)

-A wide range of activities: The trailer shows the two main characters participate in activities ranging from parachuting and clubbing to swimming with the dolphins and working out at the gym. Many of the characters use phones and communicate via text. The Extended Look also showed off characters eating and working out in minigames.

-Pedestrians in GTA VI: NPCs in GTA VI appear much more responsive and interactive than in prior games. The trailer showed several NPCs wearing yoga outfits, and riding scooters. The car chases in the trailer avoided hitting the pedestrians.

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GTA VI Extended Look. (Screenshot: YouTube/Rockstar Games) GTA VI Extended Look. (Screenshot: YouTube/Rockstar Games)

One scene of the trailer features a dog, where players can score points in an honour system by petting the dog. Wanted levels also appear to depend on multiple elements including the car you are driving and your appearance. Social media users compared the gameplay controls previewed in the GTA VI trailer to that of Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, there are several other aspects that remain under wraps such as the radio stations, music playlists, player damage during shootouts, etc.