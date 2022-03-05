GTA V coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S on March 15: All you need to know

Rockstar Games, the maker of the popular GTA games has announced that Grand Theft Auto V and a separate version of GTA Online will be coming to the Sony PS5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S. The new GTA Online, for the first time, will also not require the base GTA V game to function.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The titles arrive on the next-gen consoles on March 15 and ahead of the launch, Rockstar has hinted at what to expect from the game and the improvements that will leverage the performance of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Here’s what to expect.

Better Graphics

GTA V is set to come with better graphics on the new consoles, and will reportedly offer three graphic settings. The first is a 4K fidelity mode with ray tracing. The second, a comparatively stripped-back, upscaled 4K mode (which will run at 1080p on the Xbox Series S) that runs faster at 60 frames per second (fps).

Also Read | The remastered GTA Trilogy is available to buy on PC again

The third is a “performance RT” mode on PS5 and Series X that targets 60 fps but without removing ray tracing. Rockstar Games also says that the game will have faster loading times, better water reflections and even higher traffic density.

The new game is expected to come with better graphics and faster loading times. (Image Source: Rockstar Games) The new game is expected to come with better graphics and faster loading times. (Image Source: Rockstar Games)

Faster vehicles

Some vehicles will now have faster top speeds in GTA V for the pS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The faster storage and performance of the newer consoles allows more parts of the in-game map to load up quicker, allowing elements like in-game vehicles to traverse faster.

On the PS5, vehicles will also take advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptics and adaptive triggers to simulate elements like weather effects, rough road surfaces and explosions.

New Career Builder

With the new GTA Online, players will have $4 million in-game currency to get started. There is also a new intro and tutorial for new players. Jumping between various game modes is also now made easier. The game will also have some new vehicles and a new game mode that lets you try out the expensive vehicles in the game for free.

Other details

Rockstar Games is also letting players migrate their GTA V story progress as well as GTA online character from older consoles. Note that PC players will not be able to migrate to their progress and character to the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version.

GTA Online will also be free for next-gen players for the first three months, following which Rockstar will charge an amount that hasn’t been announced yet. The new update to GTA V, which was originally launched back in 2013 will be a nice addition for gamers who meanwhile, have also been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6, a game that Rockstar has confirmed is in the pipeline.