Five GTA 5-like games you can play on your smartphone

Payback 2 and Gangstar Vegas (Source: Google Play Store)

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular game series by Rockstar Games. The open-world action-adventure game attracts a lot of gamers. The latest entrant to the series was unveiled way back in 2013 but gamers are still thrilled to see its updates. We will even see a reworked version for the next-generation consoles. However, GTA V is not available for smartphones officially despite smartphone processors getting better and better with the capability of running FPS games easily.

Still, if you want to have a GTA-like experience on your smartphone for free, here are a few options available.

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 has as many as 50 campaign events which include street brawls, rocket car races, tank battles, high-speed helicopter races, and others. It allows the player to play online. There are weekly challenges available as well. You can even customise the events using a combination of seven cities and a wide array of weaponry. You won’t be too impressed by the graphics of the game but it is a fun alternative.

It has a 4.3 rating after over 100 million reviews on Google Play Store. It takes 102MB of space on an Android smartphone. It has a 4.8 rating on iOS and takes 166.9MB.

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

This game by Gameloft SE has been there for a long time. This can be one of the closest alternatives to GTA V. As the name suggests, the game is set in Las Vegas. You can either choose to roam around, have fun, or complete missions. Your character is a boxer who plays for a mafia cartel and a target for the mob.

The game has a rating of 4.3 after over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. It takes 1.8GB of space on Android smartphones. It takes 2.4GB on an iOS device and has a rating of 4.6

Madout 2 Big City Online

It is a straightforward game where you can pick up guns, drive rash, and go haywire in an open-world setting. There are over 40 car types available including Russian cars. In the online mode, there are up to 100 players on the map within a size of 10km.

It’ll take up 413MB of space on an Android smartphone. After over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store, it has a 4.2 rating. It takes 707.4MB on an iPhone and has a rating of 4.3 on the Apple App Store.

Go to Town 5

Go to Town 5 is not high on graphics and it can be played on an entry-level smartphone as well. The controls are easy, you can drive around on a bike, car, fly a helicopter, or tread the waters with a ship. To simplify it, you are free to do whatever you want to in this game.

It does not have an impressive rating on Apple App Store with a 3.1 score. It requires 179.2MB on an iOS device. On an Android device, it takes 55MB of space. It has a rating of 4 on Google Play Store after one million downloads.

Grand Gangsters 3D

This game is a bit different than the others as the main focus is on stealing cars in an open-world setting. The graphics are of the lowest quality on this list. There are four areas in the city with multiple missions available. Also, there are over 15 weapons and auto vehicles featured in the game.

It takes just 22MB of space on an Android smartphone and has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. It has a 4-star rating as well. This game is not available on iOS devices.

Note: GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, GTA: China Town, and GTA: Liberty City Stories is available on Android and iOS.

