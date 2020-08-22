GTA Online tips and tricks: What to do after finishing GTA 5

GTA Online consists of various businesses, activities, heists and more that you can perform while playing. (Image: GTA)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is the world’s second most popular game that recently gained wide popularity due to the massive giveaway done by Epic Games. Due to this massive surge in the number of active GTA 5 players, there has also been a surge in GTA Online players, which is bundled with the main game. Honestly, GTA Online is much bigger, complicated and fun when compared to GTA 5.

GTA Online consists of various businesses, activities, heists and more that you can perform while playing. You must also noted that GTA Online gameplay is vastly different from GTA 5. If you are new to GTA Online, here are a few tips that you should keep in mind before you jump into the game.

First, explore the world in the Passive Mode

Playing your first session of GTA Online might be exhilarating as you will learn how things work in the tutorial and roam around in the open world. This will not last forever, as other players will try to interrupt your gameplay and loot you. The city should be your first chore to becoming a tycoon in GTA Online. To stay undisturbed, you can turn on the Passive Mode located inside of the interactions menu. Turning on this mode will stop other players from ruining your experience.

The bank is your best friend

GTA Online money is what progresses the game. It helps you build an empire. So, being cash strapped is not a good thing in the game. If a player kills you mid-game, you will need to drop 10 per cent of your cash up to $500. The best way to save money even if you are killed is by depositing almost all of it in the bank, leaving only a minimal amount of cash with you. If needed, you can take out the money with a few simple taps on your virtual mobile phone.

Be on the lookout for free GTA money promotions

Rockstar Games keep on posting about GTA Money promotions on its social media channels randomly. Such promotions include a $2 million reward for you to login twice within two weeks or performing an in-game action for $1 million. Such promotions can provide you with coins at the beginning of your criminal career and help it boost on to new levels.

Make fast money via heists

GTA Online allows you to perform heists, which are similar to GTA 5’s main storyline. To perform a heist, you require four players to take part. Each heist has multiple stages with a grand finale heist. These heists pay a huge sum but require an initial set up investment. Heists are fun to perform and help you earn the money you require to build up your empire.

Get your cars delivered wherever you are

While playing the game, you will lose your current vehicle from time to time. The vehicle could either be damaged or stolen. If you do not want to steal a vehicle or run for a long time, you can get your other vehicles delivered to you. To do so, you need to open the Mechanic contact on your phone and give him a call. He will provide you with options for all of your stored vehicles and bring the selected one to you.

