GTA 6: Rockstar finally confirms ‘new entry in Grand Theft Auto series’

Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar’s latest entry in the GTA series launched way back in 2013. Almost a decade later, it still continues to be the latest title in the GTA saga. While rumours have pointed at a new GTA game being in the works for a while now. We now have our first official hint at the same.

In a recent post that also detailed new improvements for GTA V on the Xbox Series X, S and PS5, Rockstar went on to acknowledge the interest around a GTA V successor and confirmed active development on the same.

Check out the post below.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/ia0WAnKPhR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” Rockstar Games shared in the post. “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway,” the company added.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

Note that there is still no trailer, tentative release date or anything else that has been officially revealed. However, the first ever official confirmation of the game will still be good news to many GTA fans around the world.

GTA 6: What rumours have suggested so far

If you do want to get into rumour-territory, GTA 6, or GTA VI (whichever title the next installment ends up taking) is expected to take place in a modern rendition of Vice City, the popular fictional city from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Rumours also suggest that the new Vice City map could be a more dynamically expanding one, where new DLCs would continue to add more events to the game and possibly more areas to explore. However, since none of this is confirmed, we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is also expected to launch in 2024-2025 as per rumours by YouTuber Tom Henderson, but that isn’t a confirmation either for now.