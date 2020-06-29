GTA 6 release date: Here’s when the next Grand Theft Auto will arrive

Reportedly, GTA 6’s release date has been pushed to 2022 (Image: GTA) Reportedly, GTA 6’s release date has been pushed to 2022 (Image: GTA)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise fans may have to wait longer for the sixth edition of the action-adventure game. The Rockstar Games revealed that an enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5 will be released for PS5 and Xbox series X at the reveal event of the former earlier this month that was streamed live on Youtube worldwide. The launch of GTA 5 on these consoles signals a delay in the launch of the next version of the game as industry experts feel that Rockstar may not release it until late 2022 or early 2023.

Speaking on the issue on Triple Click Podcast, via Daily Star, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier shared the information he gathered from his sources about the delayed release of Rockstar Games and GTA 6.

“I will say that I know a lot of people out there, especially a lot of avid GTA fans, probably skewing younger have been upset because I said that GTA 6 was in kinda early development and won’t be out for a few years.

“I think GTA 5 coming out next year to PS5 is evidence of that, [and if that isn’t evidence of a later GTA 6 release] then I don’t know what else is.

“Because GTA 6 is a ways away. Like, I wouldn’t expect that game until maybe the end of 2022, 2023. I think [that’s more realistic] for a game like that.”

GTA 5 was released in 2013 on consoles and was later made available for PC gamers as well. The second best-selling video game of all time was recently offered free for download on the Epic Games store.

According to a report from TechRadar, chat-based research consultants, Reach3 Insights came to a conclusion that fans were most excited about GTA 5 when compared to other games unveiled at the PS5 reveal event.

What Rockstar Games has to say

“As recently revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 digital event, the adventures of Michael, Franklin and Trevor are coming to a new generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, in the second half of 2021.

“The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever.

“And for the massive and vibrant community of Grand Theft Auto Online players worldwide, the journey through the ever-evolving, shared world of GTA Online will continue on to the new generation with more new updates including additional GTA Online content exclusive to the new consoles and PC.”

On one hand, fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the sixth edition of GTA, on the other hand, it’s a blessing in disguise for the owners of both previous and upcoming console owners as they will be getting updates of the game for at least one year.

