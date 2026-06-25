GTA 6 pre-orders go live today: Prices, editions, Vice City return and more

Rockstar Games has revealed GTA 6 pricing, editions, pre-order bonuses and launch details ahead of its November release.(Image: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin at midnight local time on June 25, as anticipation builds ahead of the game’s November 19 2026 launch.

The latest announcement not only confirms pre-order details but also reveals pricing, edition-specific content, pre-order bonuses and fresh information about the game’s launch plans.

GTA 6 price and editions

The standard edition of GTA 6 will be priced at $79.99, while the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99.

According to Rockstar, the Ultimate Edition ‘amplifies’ the experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and additional content threaded throughout Jason and Lucia’s story. The game will be available in both digital and physical formats, although the physical edition will include a download code inside the box rather than a game disc.