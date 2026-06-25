GTA 6 pre-orders go live today: Prices, editions, Vice City return and more

Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin at midnight local time on June 25, as anticipation builds ahead of the game’s November 19 2026 launch.
The latest announcement not only confirms pre-order details but also reveals pricing, edition-specific content, pre-order bonuses and fresh information about the game’s launch plans.
The standard edition of GTA 6 will be priced at $79.99, while the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99.
According to Rockstar, the Ultimate Edition ‘amplifies’ the experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and additional content threaded throughout Jason and Lucia’s story. The game will be available in both digital and physical formats, although the physical edition will include a download code inside the box rather than a game disc.
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S.
Pre-orders will open on June 25 through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store and participating retailers worldwide. Players who pre-order digital versions will be able to begin pre-loading the game from November 12.
Rockstar has also confirmed that physical editions containing downloaded codes will be available from November 12 to support pre-loading what’s expected to be a very large file of a game.
All players who pre-order GTA 6, or purchase the game before November 20, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of items that Rockstar says ‘flash back to when the neon burned brightest.’
In addition, digital pre-orders will include one month of GTA+, Rockstar’s subscription service. The company says the membership offers benefits tied to the evolving GTA Online ecosystem and will be intently redeemable.
While announcing pricing and editions, Rockstar described GTA 6 as a ‘single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.’
Notably, the company did not announce any multiplayer mode alongside the launch details, leaving questions around a successor to GTA Online unanswered for now.
The upcoming title takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, while expanding the map across Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.
GTA 6 is set in the modern day and incorporates social media culture, internet fame and contemporary American life into its world.
The story follows dual protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become entangled in a criminal conspiracy after a robbery goes wrong. Lucia is also set to become the first female lead character in the franchise’s history. The supporting cast includes Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Brian Heder, Raul Bustista, Real Dimez and Dre’Quan Priest.
The two trailers released so far have showcased the pair’s relationships, Vice City’s nightlife, beaches and criminal underworld, while hinting at a larger conspiracy spanning the state of Leonida.
With pre-orders opening on June 25 and the launch set for November 19, Rockstar has now entered the final phase of its rollout for what is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of the decade.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)