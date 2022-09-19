‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak shows pre-alpha footage, gameplay

For years now, GTA fans have been waiting for the next instalment in the celebrated open-world franchise. With GTA V now almost a decade old, players have been speculating what GTA VI would look like.

Recently, a user on GTAForums going by the name ‘teapotuberhacker’ posted around 90 videos giving us a glimpse of GTA VI’s gameplay. Unlike the official teaser trailers, the videos have several unfinished elements such as missing textures and half-baked character models.

Some of these videos show a female protagonist robbing a diner, visiting a strip club and having a poolside conversation. Also, the videos suggest that the game will take place in Vice City. The person who posted the videos has also claimed the responsibility for the recent Uber hack and said that they were able to get the videos by getting access to a Rockstar employee’s Slack account.

Also Read | The Sims 4 will be free-to-play from October

While some suggest that the leaked footage is from an older build, a report by The Verge noted that the game is running on RTX 3060Ti and RTX 3080, indicating that the build is not older than two years. Also, a Bloomberg reporter has confirmed with Rockstar sources that the footage is indeed authentic.

Earlier this month, Rockstar had rolled the credits on the GTA V and GTA V Online page and changed the title to ‘Thank You’, suggesting it might wind up the GTA V development in favour of the upcoming GTA instalment. As you might have expected, Rockstar has started filing takedown requests for GTA VI gameplay footage from popular websites like YouTube.