GTA 6 extended look gets August 27 date, Netflix to stream it before YouTube

Rockstar Games has announced that it will introduce an extended look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on August 27, marking the first time the studio has partnered with Netflix for an exclusive early premiere.

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET (12:30 am IST on August 28). The same will then be released six hours later at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 am IST) on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and the game’s website, making it available to all viewers for free.

The move is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Rockstar and Netflix, reflecting the streaming giant’s growing ambitions in gaming. However, Rockstar has not disclosed what the extended presentation will include. While fans are expecting fresh gameplay footage and more details about the game’s world and mechanics, the company has only described it as an extended look.