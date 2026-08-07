GTA 6 extended look gets August 27 date, Netflix to stream it before YouTube

Rockstar Games has announced that it will introduce an extended look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on August 27, marking the first time the studio has partnered with Netflix for an exclusive early premiere.
According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET (12:30 am IST on August 28). The same will then be released six hours later at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 am IST) on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and the game’s website, making it available to all viewers for free.
The move is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Rockstar and Netflix, reflecting the streaming giant’s growing ambitions in gaming. However, Rockstar has not disclosed what the extended presentation will include. While fans are expecting fresh gameplay footage and more details about the game’s world and mechanics, the company has only described it as an extended look.
The upcoming showcase follows Rockstar’s two trailers released over the past few years, both of which generated massive online engagement. The second trailer, released in 2025, accumulated hundreds of millions of views across platforms within its first day, underscoring the enormous anticipation surrounding the next instalment in the long-running franchise.
Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the game follows protagonists Jason and Lucia as they navigate a sprawling open world centred around Vice City.
The August 27 presentation is expected to kick off the final phase of Rockstar’s marketing campaign ahead of one of the most anticipated video game launches in recent years.