GTA 6: Everything we know so far as Rockstar gears up for pre-orders

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is inching towards an official release. Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch, the makers, Rockstar Games, are leaving no stones unturned in their marketing efforts. The company on Thursday, June 18, confirmed that the pre-orders will open on June 25.
The announcement follows the reveal of the game’s official cover art and comes weeks after parent company Take-Two Interactive reiterated that the title remains on track for its November 19, 2026 release.
As anticipation builds around what is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of the year, Rockstar has gradually revealed more details about the game through trailers, screenshots, and official updates. Here is everything announced so far.
The launch date itself is not new. Take-Two Interactive had already reaffirmed the November release window during its earnings update in May. The latest announcement instead shifts attention to the next phase of the rollout, with pre-orders set to go live on June 25 across digital storefronts and selected retailers.
The company has not yet revealed pricing or details about potential special editions.
The upcoming title takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami. However, the setting extends beyond the city into a wider state of Leonida, a fictional take on Florida.
Rockstar has confirmed several regions within the game, including Vice City, the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia and Mount Kalaga National Park. Unlike Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, this game is set in the modern day and leans heavily into the social-media-saturated, influencer-driven culture of contemporary Florida
GTA 6 introduces dual protagonists: Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Lucia becomes the first female lead character in the GTA series. She entered the story as a person fresh out of prison and determined to go forward with only smart moves, with a life alongside Jason representing her potential way out.
Meanwhile, Jason is portrayed as a former Army serviceman with ties to the criminal underworld, who somehow ends up in Leonida Keys running errands for the local drug trade. Jason’s official bio describes him as someone who wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder.
According to Rockstar, the pair becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy spanning the state after a robbery goes wrong. Their partnership and shared struggle for survival have drawn comparisons to the Bonnie and Clyde story.
The supporting cast includes Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Brain Heder, Raul Bustista, Real Dimez and Dre’Quan Priest.
Rockstar has released two trailers so far. The first introduced Vice City, Lucia and Jason while the second offered a closer look at their relationship and the broader world of Leonida.
The footage highlights nightlife, beaches, social media culture, luxury lifestyles, criminal activity, and sprawling urban environments. It also hints at a larger conspiracy that forms the backbone of the game’s narrative.
Official trailers establish a tone that mixes the criminal underworld of the franchise’s roots with a satirical portrait of typical 2020s American excesses, such as tourists recording crime scenes on smartphones, OnlyFans-inspired characters, and sprawling luxury real estate sitting right alongside poverty-stricken trailers.
Although Rockstar has not released a dedicated gameplay showcase, official footage and previously leaked development material provide clues about what players can expect.
The game is expected to feature enhanced police AI, stealth mechanics, robberies, expanded vehicle gameplay, and a more reactive open world. Screenshots have also hinted at activities such as fishing, kayaking, basketball, mini-golf, and boating.
At launch, GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar has not announced a PC version, although previous games in the franchise arrived on PC after their console releases.
As a result, many industry observers expect a PC launch at a later date, though no official timeline has been provided.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)