GTA 6: Everything we know so far as Rockstar gears up for pre-orders

Rockstar has begun the next phase of GTA 6’s rollout with pre-orders opening on June 25 ahead of the game’s November launch. (Image: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is inching towards an official release. Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch, the makers, Rockstar Games, are leaving no stones unturned in their marketing efforts. The company on Thursday, June 18, confirmed that the pre-orders will open on June 25.

The announcement follows the reveal of the game’s official cover art and comes weeks after parent company Take-Two Interactive reiterated that the title remains on track for its November 19, 2026 release.

As anticipation builds around what is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of the year, Rockstar has gradually revealed more details about the game through trailers, screenshots, and official updates. Here is everything announced so far.