GTA 5 free for PC: Here’s everything you need to know

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a franchise that most of us have at least heard of if not played. GTA 5, the franchise’s current poster boy has even managed to score the second best selling game of all time title, with over 120 million copies sold worldwide. And thanks to Epic Games, it soon might become the number one best selling game of all time.

Epic Games is currently offering GTA 5 Premium Edition free of cost to all until May 21 via its Epic Games Store. You can read on how you can avail the offer by clicking here. If you have registered on the Epic Games Store and are now downloading the game, here are a few things you should know about GTA V.

Minimum requirements

If you are a PC gamer, the first question that you will have to ask yourself before downloading the game is if your system be able to run this game or not? This is not a question for console owners as they have a set configuration that can or cannot run the game. If it can then the developer will launch the game for the system if not then they will not do so.

Minimum requirements to run the game:

* Intel Core 2 Quad processor clocked at 2.4GHz/AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core processor at 2.5GHz.

* Nvidia 9800 GT 1GB GPU/AMD HD 4870 1GB GPU

* DirectX 10 compatible sound card

* 4GB RAM

* 95GB storage

Recommended specifications:

* Intel Core i5 3470 processor/AMD X8 FX-8350 processor

* Nvidia GTX 660 2GB GPU/AMD HD7870 2GB GPU

* DirectX 10 compatible sound card

* 8GB RAM

* 120GB storage

How to get $1 million in GTA Online?

The Epic Games Store is providing everyone with a free copy of GTA 5 Premium Edition, which comes bundled with $1 million. However, that $1 million will not be credited into your account without a little bit of work. You will have to first download and install GTA 5 on your PC. Then you will have to sign in to GTA Online. After signing in, you will get a notification of the credit within 7 to 10 days. After you receive the notification, you will have to open GTA Online and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack tab in its settings menu.

Inside of the tab, you will be shown your bonus, which you can claim. Keep in mind that after getting the money, deposit it straight into your bank, because if anyone were to rob you, or you were to get caught by the police it would all be gone.

It is over six years old

Even though the game’s graphics look stunning and a lot of attention to detail. You need to know that the game was released back in September 2016. This makes the game over six years old now and soon Rockstar will be releasing the next generation GTA 6 game.

This was among the first games that were released for the current generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), both of which were launched in November 2013.

Story mode

GTA 5 has a long story mode of around 50 hours just for the main storyline. The extras take the game to over 130 hours. It is a pretty long game as you can figure and requires the players to live three lives at once: A rich guy who pulled off a big heist, a maniac, and a kid. These three play a key role in the game’s ending, which is pulling off a huge heist.

The storyline is quite complex and requires you to bring back the lives of all the three protagonists on a line by performing various heists. It is a fun GTA game that provides you with an open world environment to run around and have fun, or a well-written storyline to complete and feel that you accomplished something.

It requires you taking on various gangsters and FIB agents (a spin on FBI). The game intensifies as you move ahead. The big heist at the end is not the end. Instead, you have to decide to kill off one of the key characters. There is an option of going up against a drug lord and FIB, to save the characters. However, this is a suicide mission on its own.

GTA Online

After you finish the campaign, there is not much left to do. You can now decide to keep on performing side missions or head over to GTA Online. GTA Online provides a user with a lot more to play around with considering that in it you interact with a lot of real-world people. You can perform heists with different people.

Apart from performing heists, you can become the CEO of a company or you can trade in the stock market. This game opens a world of possibilities for you. And with the constant update patches, new things keep on being added into the game for players to not get bored.

