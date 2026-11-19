Grand Theft Auto VI’s romantic leads, the vivacious Lucia Caminos and the gravel-voiced country boy Jason Duval, can hold hands with the press of a button.

The prompt appears while walking down a busy downtown street, before reps at the gym, or after pulling on ski masks to rob an armoured truck. This simple interaction, perhaps more than any of the innumerable things you can get up to in this immense experience, distinguishes the latest GTA from what came before. This is a game about love and relationships, their joy and heartache, and the work required to make them successful.

The surprising depth to which these themes are explored makes for a memorable and endearing experience in Grand Theft Auto VI, which largely lives up to its sky-high expectations by inverting the series’ reputation for destruction.

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The 70-hour story concerns itself with Lucia and Jason’s adventures around a geographically condensed pastiche of South Florida. The first chapter is set in the game’s version of the Florida Keys, and the couple will also visit versions of the Everglades, the Gulf Coast and the national parks of North Florida before finally winding up in Vice City, the glitzy facsimile of Miami.

Events move slowly at first as the pair start off apart. Lucia is in lockup for petty theft, and Jason is bumming his way around the Keys, doing small-time drug trafficking jobs and playing shockingly elaborate in-game video games with his burnout friend. But even in these early hours, there are magical, smart moments of interaction that point to the specialness of the game’s romantic core.

Instead of doing doughnuts in the middle of intersections or getting into fistfights with passersby, Jason can opt to fix up his run-down bachelor pad in preparation for Lucia’s imminent release. There are numerous tasks around the house, like putting up drywall, painting and fixing the roof, that take up the player’s time and the character’s in-game resources, but they aim toward a productive and satisfying goal: a better relationship.

This reflects a maturation of a series that has generally only told stories about men solipsistically chasing after their own success. Here, whether you’re controlling Jason or, eventually, Lucia, much of what you can do — apart from activities routine to GTA like stealing cars and robbing banks — is taking action to care for and nurture your romantic partner.

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In “All About Love,” bell hooks argues that “we would all love better if we used it as a verb” instead of a noun. In our loving relationships, she writes, the “choice must be made to nurture growth.” This idea finds shape in the romantic interactivity of Grand Theft Auto VI, where players must actively choose closeness and intimacy.

It’s entirely possible to play separately from your in-game partner, and there are plenty of activities, like rescuing Lucia’s friend from a yoga cult and going hunting with Jason’s Army buddy, that can only be done individually. But, more often than not, I find myself choosing to spend the day with my partner, whose presence enriches most activities. You can have silly little conversations as you drive around, hug, exchange a quick kiss, go on dates, dance, and work out at the gym together. These are all actions the player must choose to take. Playing the game like past GTAs, favouring violence and chaos and nihilistically going it alone, hurts the relationship and potentially destroys it.

Choosing romance is the easy part, thanks to the chemistry and human characterisation of the two leads. Lucia and Jason’s relationship builds on itself and becomes a constant, supportive presence. It gets reflected in the story missions too, as your characters make scripted choices that reflect how you behaved toward each other in the idle moments in between.

But the world puts its pressures on the relationship. Grand Theft Auto VI is a dense game filled with friction: Its cops are more savage and much smarter than before, sending dogs to sniff you out as you cower in a dead-end alley, or telling a helicopter overhead to watch out for your description or your car’s paint job. The nature of the narrative is less one of rags to riches than a story about desperation and survival, and the tension of throwing in one’s lot with untrustworthy allies.

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Even when it comes to driving, the series’ bread and butter, this friction is evident. The idea of obeying traffic laws and keeping under the speed limit always seemed like outlier behaviour in past games, but zooming freely down highways and blasting through red lights is noticeably more risky in Grand Theft Auto VI. While some of my favourite moments have been careening through streets with squad cars in hot pursuit, I have just as many memories of clipping the bumper of a merging car, spinning out of control and flipping onto the median. Car crashes are serious here, challenging the idea of a clean getaway with duffel bags of marked bills and stolen jewellery.

Acquiring these ill-gotten goods is one of the game’s more interesting repeatable activities. Jewellery stores and pawn shops are the plentiful targets for stickups, but the big money, and risk, is in banks. Going in the front with guns out is a quick solution. Alternatively, you can sneak in through the back door, subdue guards quietly, erase the security footage and break into bigger safes. Inevitably, though, someone will hear something and the scene will descend into chaos. It’s a scramble to scoop up as much cash as you can carry, dashing back to your ride and tearing away from the approaching heat.

The world of Grand Theft Auto VI is a loud place, jam-packed with Rockstar’s take on American culture. Conversations among strangers are easily overheard. Jason and Lucia’s journey takes them through dramatically different environs and introduces them to a wide variety of comic archetypes. There are sunbaked retirees on mobility scooters, leather-clad bikers, low-rent strippers and more than one drug dealer getting high on their own supply.

Many of these characters are introduced via scripted missions, but countless others can be found while simply wandering around. I was in the middle of boosting a minivan when a woman walked up to me and offered bad life advice for a price. At another point, I pulled over at a highway overpass to keep a vlogger from falling to his demise while doing parkour. Vignettes like these are buried all over the place, making the world feel alive with teeming humanity.

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The frenetic nature of the game’s world hits its fever pitch in Vice City. I found myself missing the more deliberate and digestible pace of the boonies. Gone were the slow, reflective moments where Jason could spend some quality time fishing, shooting pool at the bar, or helping his neighbour go on liquor runs. Vice City offers up an overwhelming amount of stuff, and fills the map with icons and activities.

Whenever things calm back down, it comes as a relief. The main story rarely slows, but there are plenty of side activities to busy yourself with. Lucia’s character-specific missions are a joy. She can help her mother sell run-down houses while withstanding relatable snipes about her body. There’s also a memorable arc around rescuing a friend from a multilevel marketing scheme. Simply moving through the world as Lucia is a pleasure. She’s self-possessed and charming, but quick to throw down when the situation demands it. Her outfits and hairstyles are inspired, making her a brilliantly realised counterbalance to Jason’s white-bread personality.

In light of the previous game’s band of unlikable misanthropes, it’s a pleasant surprise to play a version of GTA with characters whose entire existence isn’t some puerile joke. That’s no guarantee, despite the breadth and scope of the game, its gargantuan budget and a workforce often pushed to its limits. GTA has always represented a certain pinnacle when it comes to video game production.

But where the dollars are most felt isn’t in the intricate skylines or the typically bombastic missions, which take liberal inspiration from decades of crime movies in the vein of Mann, Scorsese and Bay. It’s all impressively done and rendered with technological aplomb, but it isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. Instead, the game’s artistry is felt most in its Bonnie and Clyde duo.

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Partway through the game, Lucia and Jason take a walk down their hotel’s sandy-white beach. They, naturally, lock hands. The foaming surf laps at their feet with hyper-realistic verisimilitude. Above is not just a skybox, but fluffy cumulus clouds hanging in volumetric space. There’s nothing to do here. The gunfights and car chases and cartoonish gangster shenanigans can wait. They’re distractions from the game’s true achievement: the well-earned satisfaction of an authentic human bond.



This article originally appeared in The New York Times.