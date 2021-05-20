Grand Theft Auto V coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in November

Grand Theft Auto V, one of the popular games of all time, is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11. Right now, the hugely successful open-world game can be playable on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility.

The new enhanced version of GTA V was first announced last during the PlayStation 5 reveal. The game will also come to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S. While the game should look better, Rockstar hasn’t revealed what exactly will be changed when the GTA V hits next-gen consoles in the “expanded” and “enhanced” forms.

Rockstar also announced that the standalone edition of GTA Online will be available to players on both platforms on the same day as well. But as Sony previously announced, the standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively to PS5 players during the first three months, ending in February 2022. In addition to that, PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 can claim GTA$1,000,000 via the PlayStation Store every month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5.

“The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever,” Rockstar said in a statement when announcing the GTA V for the PS5.

Grand Theft Auto is regarded as one of the most popular game franchises in the games industry, and GTA V being the most iconic game. Originally released in 2013, the game continues to be popular among gamers. In fact, it is one of the best-selling games of all time. Grand Theft Auto Online is one of the reasons why players keep coming back to GTA 5. Earlier this year, Take-Two Rockstar Games’ parent company revealed that the game has sold over 140 million units to date.