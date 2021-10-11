‘Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition’ officially announced, coming to PC and consoles

Rockstar Games has confirmed that its Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas games are getting remastered. The company has aligned the launch of the remastered versions of the game, with the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, which has been around for 20 years, since October 2001.

The popular role-playing games will be arriving later this year as part of a series that is titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

The remastered versions of the games are said to offer improvements in terms of graphics and other gameplay enhancements while staying true to the classic look and feel of the original titles.

Rockstar Games has stated that the trilogy will be available on platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. The games will also come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

As of now, we do not know the exact launch date of the games. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the same.

Additionally, as the studio prepares to launch remastered versions of the classic games, it will start removing existing versions of the games from digital retailers starting next week.

Thankfully, gamers who purchased the games earlier will still be able to download and play them on their respective consoles.

The company is going to introduce various special gear to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its incredibly popular game. The gear is set to be available in GTA Online this fall.