Saturday, November 13, 2021
‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ pulled from sale on PC

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition PC version gets removed from Rockstar’s online store following major bug reports.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 13, 2021 5:17:52 pm
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, GTA Trilogy, Rockstar games, GTA remastered‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' pulled from sale on PC

Rockstar Games has removed the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from its online digital storefront. Players who bought the remastered collection before the purge have been unable to play the game since.

Following its launch on PC, many players took to social media to express their disappointment at the quality of the remasters. Issues ranged from badly rendered graphics, invisible bridges, broken textures, typos on city signs, missing music, and heavy rainfall that made it nearly impossible to see anything around CJ in ‘GTA: San Andreas.’

As a result of these complaints, Rockstar decided to temporarily disable their PC client – Rockstar Games Launcher, for maintenance. Nearly 24 hours later, the services came back online. However, the GTA Trilogy was nowhere to be seen on their Store page. Players who purchased the game beforehand have been unsuccessful at launching it ever since.

The Rockstar Support Twitter issued a statement saying that The Definitive Edition will be unable to play or purchase as they continue to remove files that were unintentionally included in the PC version. “We’re sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon,” it says.

Also Read: |Xbox app on PC gets new upgrades, will let you select installation directory

However, it’s not only the PC version that seems to be facing issues, as players on consoles have also started posting videos and screenshots of bad character models and weather effects. As for whether Rockstar will take down the console versions from their stores, only time will tell.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Published by Rockstar Games, ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ is a remastered collection of their classic titles – GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The games feature several visual enhancements for a new generation such as lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and optimized controls and targeting similar to Grand Theft Auto V.

The collection will also be getting a physical (CD) release on 7 December 2021, with Android and iOS versions launching in the early half of 2022.

