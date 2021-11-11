‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ launches tonight

Rockstar Games’ remaster of their classic Grand Theft Auto titles – GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas is scheduled to launch tonight at 8:30 pm IST. The collection, dubbed ‘The Definitive Edition’ is currently available to pre-order on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via the Rockstar Games launcher.

The three titles have been remastered for a new generation, and feature visual enhancements such as lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and optimized controls and targeting similar to Grand Theft Auto V. The Windows version will support Nvidia DLSS, while the consoles will display at 4K resolutions at 60 FPS.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition pricing and release details:

On Windows PC, the trilogy is listed at Rs 4995 ($67), which is more than its price on consoles, indicating that there is no regional pricing for India. On the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox systems, however, the game sells for the average rate of $60 each. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass members on the console will get access to GTA: San Andreas – Definitive Edition for free.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition download size on consoles:

According to the official listing by Microsoft Xbox, the GTA remastered collection would take up approximately 21.85 GBs. On PlayStation 4, the trilogy will take up a combined space of 38.7 GBs, as confirmed by the PlayStationSize Twitter account.

On 13 October 2021, Rockstar had removed the older, classic versions of the games from all digital storefronts on consoles and PC. Players who already own the games, however, will still be able to download and play them.

Additionally, the games will also be getting a physical (CD) release on 7 December 2021, with Android and iOS versions coming in the first half of 2022. IGN has also released some 4K gameplay footage from all three of the games.