Grab ‘Ratchet and Clank’ for free on PS4 and PS5 without PlayStation Plus

Ratchet and Clank is free for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with the hit game being available to download without any cost. The good news is that you are getting the game without a PlayStation Plus subscription. Ratchet and Clank is now free on PlayStation until March 31 at 8 pm PT/9:30 am IST.

The first free giveaway is a part of the Play at Home Initiative, which it introduced last year. As part of the initiative, Sony gave away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for a limited time. It seems that Sony will continue to offer free games, as the demand for video games is sky-high as people continue to stay home and search for new ways to get entertained.

Ratchet and Clank was released on PlayStation 4 in 2016 by Insomniac Games, the studio behind the Resistance series and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game is a remake of the original 2002 PlayStation 2 release that started the franchise. Ratchet and Clank is a fast-paced game that can be played more than once.

Sony making Ratchet and Clank free for PlayStation owners is a clever move. The reason: Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart is coming to PlayStation 5 as an exclusive title on June 11, 2021. In a PlayStation Blog post, Insomniac Games that Rift Apart is “a brand-new full-length adventure”. The story revolves around Dr Nefarious and his device that can access alternate dimensions to find a galaxy where he always wins against the heroes.

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s latest console, is hard to find at retail stores globally. Not only the demand for the PS5 is high, but the global chip shortages are also making it difficult to get your hands on Sony’s next-generation console. Experts say the PS5 shortages could last until the end of 2021.