Gotham Knights: Everything you need to know about the game so far

Gotham Knights characters (Screengrab: DC/Youtube)

Warner Bros. Games Montreal unveiled its new game set within Batman’s world, Gotham Knights in DC FanDome event on Saturday. Gotham Knights’ trailer and eight minutes of gameplay were released for fans on Youtube. The new game is set in a world where Batman is dead. In the trailer, a recorded video of Bruce Wayne aka the Batman is played where Code black has been activated.

In the aftermath of Batman’s death, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin become the superhero/vigilantes of Gotham City. In the trailer, there is also a glimpse of the Court of Owls. The screen also flashes with a single Talon, a Court of Owls elite. The gamers will be able to play as a single character or team up with another.

“The team is thrilled to announce Gotham Knights and share our work in bringing a different story of the DC Super Heroes to the forefront,” Warner Bros. Games Montréal creative director Patrick Redding said. “We’re looking forward to fans playing and enjoying a lot of action as this new guard of strong DC Super Heroes in Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, while solving an original mystery set against a living, breathing Gotham City.”

“With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players. As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC’s Batman Universe,” WB President added.

Gameplay

In the gameplay trailer made available for fans, Batwoman and Robin team up against Mr. Freeze, who controls the weather, can decrease the temperature of Gotham City with a device, and brings storms. According to r3dakt3d teasers, Two-Face can also be one of the villains in the game.

Availability

Gotham Knights will be released in 2021. However, there is no confirmation on the date it is going to be released. It will be available to play on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

ALSO READ | Apple says Epic sought special ‘side’ deal on Fortnite fee

During the mega event, Rocksteady Studios also unveiled the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s trailer. The action-packed game features characters Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deathstroke, and others. At the end of the trailer, Superman appears as well. According to Rocksteady, the new game is in continuation of the Arkham Universe. The studio created Arkham City and Arkham Knight before WB Games Montreal took over. The Suicide Squad; KIll the Justice League will be released in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd