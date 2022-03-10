Gotham Knights gets a release date, coming October 25

Following a year-long delay, WB Games Montréal has finally announced the release date for their upcoming Bat-family title, Gotham Knights. The game is set to launch on October 25, 2022, which coincides with the ninth anniversary of their first major title, Batman: Arkham Origins.

The news follows a series of leaks earlier this week, which pointed at an April release window. Reports also indicate that a playtest version of the game was uploaded on Steam. According to PCGamesN, one person had already started playing it, after which, the game got removed. The file size weighed around 82.41GBs, which is the standard number gamers should expect in this generation.

Gotham Knights was last seen in October 2021, during DC FanDome, where the studio showed a story trailer featuring the Penguin and the mythical Court of Owls. Despite its similarities to the original Batman: Arkham games, the title is a soft reboot focussing on the remaining family.

The story is set sometime after Bruce Wayne’s death, where you take control of the Bat-family – Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and the Red Hood, to try and restore order in the chaos-ridden streets overrun by volatile criminals. The prime antagonist this time is the sinister Court of Owls, an ancient crime organisation watching from the shadows as they dispatch vicious Talons to disrupt your activity.

The 2020 trailer, however, highlighted the gameplay elements – starting with the removal of the franchise’s freestyle combat system. Instead, Gotham Knights is getting a treatment similar to an RPG (role-playing game), where there is a levelling and progression system. Elements like the grappling hook and stealth mechanics still remain, while the game adds a partner to the mix.

Players can team up with one other Bat-family member via online co-op and inflict dual takedowns onto unsuspecting enemies. Solo mode is also possible, though you will be joined by an AI-controlled teammate.

Gotham Knights launches on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.