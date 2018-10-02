Google’s Project Stream lets you play Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey in your Chrome browser

Project Stream is Google’s first steps in the video streaming gaming market.

Google has announced Project Stream, a service that will allow users to stream high-quality games on the Chrome browser. The first game supported will be Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which launches this Friday.

“We’ve been working on Project Stream, a technical test to solve some of the biggest challenges of streaming,” Google said in a blog post. “For this test, we’re going to push the limits with one of the most demanding applications for streaming—a blockbuster video game,”

The new version of Assassin’s Creed will run on Chrome’s desktop and mobile platforms. Through this, Project Stream would attempt to establish high-quality video for gameplay, that would incorporate character movements, as well as a real-time rendering of details. As part of this experience, AAA games would need to be adjusted for the latency of a few milliseconds, without losing graphics.

Take a close look at Google’s test of Project Stream on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

“When streaming TV or movies, consumers are comfortable with a few seconds of buffering at the start, but streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphic degradation,” Product Manager, Catherine Hsiao wrote in the blog post.

At the moment, Google Project Stream is in a testing stage, but those interested can sign-up via the official Project Stream page to secure a beta test spot. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set to be released on PS4, Xbox, and PC on October 5. That’s the time when Googe will begin a trial run for users. Those who wish to participate need to be at least 17 years old, and should have broadband connections with minimum speeds of 25Mbps.

We expect to hear more about Project Stream at Google’s high-profile hardware event on October 9.

