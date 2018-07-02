Google working on ‘Yeti’ video game streaming service, hardware: Report

Google’s game streaming service, which is code-named “Yeti”, would include some form of hardware that could rival the PlayStation and Xbox One platforms. Google’s game streaming service, which is code-named “Yeti”, would include some form of hardware that could rival the PlayStation and Xbox One platforms.

Google may have plans to launch a dedicated game streaming service and possibly a console, according to a report from Kotaku. Sources tell the publication that Google is aggressively looking to buy AAA game studios and developers. In fact, Google met with “several big video game companies” at Game Developers Conference in March, followed by June’s E3 game conference.

Google’s game streaming service, which is code-named “Yeti”, would include some form of hardware that could rival the PlayStation and Xbox One platforms. A streaming platform would allow users to play high-quality games on basically any device, similar to Sony’s PlayStation Now and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Kotaku also points out to the ongoing issues with video game streaming, given how slow internet speeds are in various parts of the world. The publication sources also suggest that the streaming service will be integrated with YouTube.

Also read: Google working on video game streaming service ‘Yeti’, console hardware: Report

This isn’t the first time it has been reported that Google is working on a game streaming service. The Information made similar claims in February saying that the Yeti had been in the making for the past two years. Rumour has it that Phil Harrison, a long-time video game industry veteran, is overseeing the project closely. Harrison recently joined Google as Vice President and GM, who spent 15 years at Sony to build the company’s PlayStation brand in Europe.

At the moment, there’s no confirmation that Google will end up launching a game streaming service. We’ll definitely follow up the story, if something new emerges.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd