Google will now let you develop games without any coding knowledge: Here’s how

Google has announced the launch of its Game Builder software globally. Google’s Game Builder lets users create simple Minecraft esque 3D games without any coding knowledge. These games can then be playable by anybody online.

To recall, Game Builder was first introduced back in development in beta and since then was under development by Google’s Area120 team. Area120 is the company’s internal development unit that works on experimental projects.

With its Game Builder, the company states that users will be able to create simple 3D games within 10 minutes. They also state that anybody can use the software as they have built it for users with all kind of skill levels from first-time developers to experts.

With this software, you can drag and drop elements and characters into a sandbox to first create a map of your 3D game world. Then you can use preset commands to set how things interact with each other. For experts, the company has added the ability for them to add custom JavaScript codes to increase the functionality of the software.

To make it much more interesting for developers, the company will allow you to collaborate with your friends and other game developers to work together and build a game. Additionally, one user can play and test out the game while the other user adds more details or levels to the game.

Game Builder is currently available for users to download. It is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems.