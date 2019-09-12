Google to rival Apple Arcade with ‘Play Pass’ subscription service for Android

Google has confirmed that it is working on a new Play Pass video game subscription service for Android devices. The Android maker took to Twitter to reveal that its new “Play Pass” gaming-centric subscription service will be announced soon, although exact details are still missing. Google’s Play Pass is squarely aimed to rival Apple Arcade video game subscription service, which will cost Rs 99 a month in India.

The tech giant has been working on a video game subscription service for the past few months. In July, it was reported that Google was testing the Play Pass subscription service for the Google Play Store. In fact, Google had confirmed to Android Police that its new video game subscription service will provide “access to hundreds of premium apps.”

During the testing phase, Google was charging $4.99 a month from users with a 10-day free trial, though the price may change once Google releases the service to the public. Apple’s gaming service Arcade, which will launch on September 19 in over 150 countries, costs $4.99 for a month with a one-month free trial. The service won’t have ads and will allow subscriptions to be shared with up to six members in the family. Users will get access to over 100 games at launch.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

Unlike Apple Arcade on iOS, Google Play Pass service is said to include both apps and games. The subscription service will reportedly include top-tier games like Monument Valley, Marvel Pinball, Threes and more.

Google is expected to officially introduce its Play Pass subscription service, alongside the Pixel 4 and Google Home Mini at the company’s annual fall event on October 15, according to multiple reports.