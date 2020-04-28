Google Stay and Play at Home Doodle: All about today’s Cricket Google Doodle

Google is currently running its ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative. Under which the tech giant is providing users with interactive gaming doodles every day. Notably, these are not new doodles that the company is developing. Google is pulling them from a vast directory of doodles it has showcased in the past.

These doodles are quite fun and addictive when you start playing them. With these games, Google is trying to keep its users entertained during the global lockdown amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Today is the second day the company is allowing its users to play an interactive gaming doodle. For today it’s the Cricket doodle from back in 2017. This doodle was put up to celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

On Monday, the company announced that it will be posting popular interactive game doodles daily for 10 consecutive days. It posted ’50 years of Kids Coding’ doodle, which was also from 2017.

How to play Cricket Google Doodle

To play today’s Cricket Google Doodle, you can head over to Google.com and press the Doodle logo. This will then take you to a Google results page, which will have the game on the top, with an archive list of doodles just below it. The archive list consists of the Doodle’s that are a part of Google’s Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles initiative. Currently, eight slots are empty in the list.

Also Read: Google 3D Animals: How to record video of AR Tiger, Lion and other animals

If you play the doodle game, you will notice that the match is between crickets and snails. You control the crickets that have to bat. When the snail throws the ball you have to tap on the bat button to make the cricket swing his bat. If the ball is hit the crickets then take runs. A similar game was made available on the Google Pay app last year, offering users coupons on achieving runs.

Google has been choosing new concept ideas to showcase as its doodles. Before it started showcasing the interactive game doodles, it was highlighting the work of people in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. This was under its ‘Thank You: Coronavirus helpers’ doodle initiative, that ran for two weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd