Google Stadia to add 100+ games in 2021 including Far Cry 6, FIFA 21 and more

Google is planning to add over 100 new titles to its subscription-based gaming platform Google Stadia this year. The new titles to be added will include popular games like FIFA 21 and Far Cry 6. The announcement comes soon after Google announced that it will be shutting down Stadia’s in-house game studio division, which made exclusive games for the platform.

“Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers,” Google said in a blog post announcement. The company also confirmed a few titles that users can expect soon on Stadia.

While only a few of them are revealed along with their actual launch dates, others are still to be confirmed and should follow soon after.

Which games are coming to Google Stadia?

The confirmed games include Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, both of which will be released on February 23. ‘It came from space and ate our brains’ will be releasing on March 2. Football fans will also be delighted to know that FIFA 21 will be releasing on Stadia on March 17.

On March 26, Kaze and the Wild Masks will be coming to the platform and Judgement will release on April 23. Other confirmed titles include Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football and Hellpoint. Google Stadia also plans to release other games including Riders Republic, Hello Engineer and the popular open-world action title Far Cry 6.

These games will add to Google Stadia’s portfolio of titles including games like Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PUBG and more. While Google Stadia is not available in India yet, the service costs $9.99 (about Rs 760) per month in the US.