Google Stadia now available on these Samsung, Asus and Razer phones

Google a few months back launched its video game streaming service, called Stadia. At the time of launch, the service was limited to select devices, with the company stating that they will be expanding the support as time passes. The company has now announced that it’s expanding the service compatibility to select smartphones from Samsung, Asus and Razer.

The service is now supported on 19 new devices, listed below:

* Samsung Galaxy S8

* Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

* Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy S9

* Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy S10

* Samsung Galaxy S10E (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy Note 10

* Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Review)

* Samsung Galaxy S20

* Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

* Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

* Razer Phone

* Razer Phone 2

* Asus ROG Phone (Review)

* Asus ROG Phone II (Review)

To recall, Stadia was earlier only available on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 4 in terms of smartphones. With the addition of these smartphones, this takes the total number of smartphones that support the service to 26.

Google does have a Stadia app available on the Apple App Store. However, the app does not let users play games. However, Google has said that it will soon bring the service to Apple devices. This means you will need to wait a bit more if you want to stream games via the Stadia service on your iPhone or iPad.

Google Stadia service is currently available in the US, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK. No plans have been released as to when the company will launch the service in India.

Apart from smartphones, players can play games using the Stadia service via the Chrome web browser on PCs, laptops, TVs and tablets. Minimum requirements to game on Stadia include a 720p display with the capability to show 60 fps footage, stereo sound and a 10Mbps of internet speed.

