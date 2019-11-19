Google Stadia launching today: Launch countries, price, minimum requirements and more

Today is the day we will get to see Google’s much awaited cloud game streaming service, Stadia go live for the public. The service will initially launch in the US, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK. The company plans on expanding the service to more countries in 2020. Google hasn’t shared any specific details as to when the service will launch in India.

As of now, Stadia will only be made available in its Pro tier, Google has said that by 2020 it plans to bring the free tier also. The free tier will include game streaming at 1080p resolution, 60 fps and stereo sound.

The Pro tier is priced at $10 (approximately Rs 720), which will provide gamers game streaming capabilities at 4K resolution with HDR quality, 60 fps and 5.1 surround sound. The company has also offered consumers with a premium Stadia Founder’s Edition kit, which is priced at $130 (approximately Rs 9,340). The Stadia Founder’s Edition kit includes a limited-edition ‘Night Blue’ Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro subscription pack, exclusive Stadia username, buddy pass for a friend to try Stadia Pro for three months and the full Destiny 2 game, including the latest expansions.

The Stadia controller can also be purchased separately at $70 (approximately Rs 5,030). However, playing with a Stadia controller is not a necessity as the service also supports every standard HID controller available in the market. However, having a Stadia controller will benefit the gaming experience as it connects to Google’s Stadia servers directly rather than going through the device on which users are streaming the game.

At the Stadia announcement event, Google stated that the service will launch with 12 games, which will expand with time. However, when compared to Microsoft’s xCloud offering of 50 games, in its beta, looks too low. To rectify this the company has announced that Stadia will launch with 22 titles.

Launch titles will include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, Gylt, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Samurai Shodown, Thumper, Tomb Raider, Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Apart from the above titles, other interesting game titles which will soon grace the service include Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Minimum requirements to access Stadia includes 720p display, 60 fps, stereo sound and 10Mbps of internet speed. However, Google recommends that for the best experience you need to have a 4K display, 60 fps support, 5.1 surround sound and a bandwidth of at least 35Mbps.

As of now, Stadia users can access the service via the Chrome web browser on PCs, laptops, TVs and tablets. The current list of smartphones that can access the service include the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a line, however, the company will soon bring more supported phones to the platform.