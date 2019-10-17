Google Stadia launching on November 19: Price, games, and how it works

Google earlier this year at the E3 gaming convention announced the pricing of its cloud-gaming platform, Stadia. Now at its Made by Google event, it was announced that the platform will be made available on November 19.

Google Stadia will be made available free of cost for its Stadia Base Tier, which will allow users to purchase games and play them in up to 1080p resolution at 60 fps. The Stadia Pro tier is priced at $9.99 (approximately Rs 700) per month under which users will be able to purchase and play games in 4K resolution at 60 fps with 5.1 surround sound.

The company is also offering a limited preorder offer for $129 (approximately Rs 9,000), which provides users with a limited-edition blue controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming device, three months of Stadia Pro, Bungie’s full Destiny 2 experience, first dibs on a username and a buddy pass that gives a friend three months to try Stadia Pro.

The Stadia controller is priced at $69 (approximately Rs 4,900). It will be made available in black, clearly white and wasabi colour options. At launch, Stadia will be compatible with laptops, desktops, Chromecast Ultra TV streaming sticks, tablets, Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 phones. The service will initially be made available in 14 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Also Read: Google reveals list of games for Stadia, ahead of November launch at Gamescom

Launch prices of games have not been revealed, however, they will include Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Baldur’s Gate, Gylt, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Get Packed, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Borderlands 3, Mortal Kombat 11, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Just Dance.

Partner game publishers include Take 2, Square Enix, Bethesda and Electronic Arts. All of these video game studios will launch game titles for the service.