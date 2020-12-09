Google Stadia now lets users stream games on YouTube

Google Stadia was expected to get 1200 games in 2020

Google is finally bringing one of the promised features that were supposed to go live when it first launched its game streaming service Stadia. A new update will allow users to livestream games onto YouTube. In the future, this feature will let other users join the game by just clicking the weblink on the livestream. The integration carries a lot of promise as it can be the future of gaming as the multiplayer gaming audience grows larger. The feature was first noticed by 9to5Google.

In order to start a stream, gamers will just have to give a name to their stream and confirm whether the content is suitable for children or not. So far, the details about the streaming quality have not been revealed yet. At the launch, Google said that it will support 4K streaming. However, 4K streaming support can be a feature that will be limited to Stadia Premium subscribers only.

Apart from YouTube integration, support for Google Chromecast devices is another feature that is awaited from the company. When Google launched Stadia, it was pitched as the Netflix of gaming, but it got mixed reviews post-release. The cloud-based gaming streaming service is still in the early stages and more features can be expected in the coming year.

Recently, Google also confirmed that Stadia will be coming to iPhone and iPad via an upcoming web app. At the time of launch, Google was not able to bring the service to iOS devices because of restrictions imposed by Apple. But Apple’s announcement in August paved the way for cloud gaming services to run on iOS devices.

