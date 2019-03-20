Google Stadia cloud gaming service announced: Everything you need to know

Google unveiled a new game streaming service called Stadia at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. The cloud gaming platform will have games hosted on remote servers and games will be streamed to connected devices including not just TVs and computers but also on smartphones.

The “Netflix of games” will allow developers to build new games and players will be able to access these games through the web instead of buying a console or PC to run it on the hard drive.

As of now, there is no word on the availability of the Stadia but it is expected to be launched this year in the UK, US, Canada, and Central Europe.

Google Stadia: the basics

Before its launch Stadia was codenamed project Yeti. As already mentioned, Stadia is a cloud gaming service where members can play any of the games available without having to buy a console or computer to run it.

All that is needed is a gaming controller and a TV/monitor/smartphone. The game is hosted on a remote Stadia server and the video of the gameplay is transmitted to your device over the internet.

The game controller sends the control codes and the visuals are transmitted to the device in front of you in real time. To counter the problem of lag between the controller and gameplay, Stadia servers are placed in a vast number of locations around the world.

The Stadia controller connects to the internet directly via Wi-Fi and transmits the control codes directly to the server without having to send it through your phone, tablet or computer.

Google Stadia: Compatible devices

As already mentioned, you do not need a new gaming console to stream the game. The game can be streamed in real time on any device running Google Chrome internet browser. You can play it on any laptop, PC, tablet, smartphone without the need to install a dedicated software. To stream the game on your TV, you would need to plug the Chromecast device into its USB slot.

Google claims that Stadia will be able to run games up to 4K HDR at 60 fps (frames per second) and it claims to run 8K at 120 fps, so the quality of the game on your device will depend on your internet connection speed, much like the YouTube.

Google Stadia: Price and availability

As of now, Google has not announced the pricing of its cloud gaming service Stadia. Rumours point towards the service being subscription based much like GeForce Now and PlayStation Now.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is currently on free trial but it was previously priced at around $9.93 per month. Sony PlayStation Now is available through PS4 consoles and costs around $17.22 for unlimited access to PS4 and PS3 games.