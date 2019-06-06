Google Stadia launches this November, India not among first 14 countries

Google will launch its cloud-based streaming service, Stadia, in November. The service will be made available in as many as 14 countries, including the US, UK and France. India is not in the first wave of countries where Google Stadia will be made available, although Google says more countries will be added in 2020.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Stadia Pro will cost $9.99 (or approx Rs 691) a month. The service lets you stream games up to 4K HDR at 60fps and also offers access to a free library of games. Google will be offering the “Founder’s Edition” that includes the Stadia Controller, a Chromecast Ultra, a free copy of Destiny 2, and a three-month subscription along with a three-month buddy pass. The kit will cost $130 (or approx Rs 8,993). The Founder’s Edition is set to release in November 2019.

Stadia Base, a free version of the service, is coming in 2020. The free version lets you play games in1080p at 60 fps with stereo sound on your PC or Pixel smartphone.



The launch lineup of games for Stadia includes Baldur’s Gate 3, Destiny 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Get Packed, GYLT, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Mortal Kombat 11, among others. At launch, Stadia is available on desktop, laptop, Chromecast-connected TVs and the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google says it will bring Stadia to other Chrome and mobile devices later. To use the service, you will still require a robust internet connection to stream games onto your device. Google recommends:

*10 Mbps for 720p/60fps gaming with stereo sound

*20 Mbps for 1080p HDR/60fps/5.1 channel audio

*35 Mbps for 4K HDR/60fps/5.1 channel audio

Google first announced its cloud-based game streaming service, Stadia, at this year’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The streaming service lets you play games in high-definition AAA games on any device with a Chrome browser, including phones, laptops, TVs and tablets. You can play a game like Destiny 2 on a TV using Google’s Chromecast Ultra without buying a dedicated game console or expensive gaming PC.

Using Google’s data centers in more than 200 countries, Stadia promises to deliver 10.7 teraflops of GPU power to play games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. In the future, Google plans on adding 8K resolution and support for up to 120 frames per second. Users will be able to play games with any keyboard and mouse or a special Stadia controller that Google plans to sell it for $69 (or approx Rs 4,872).

Google aims to dominate the video game industry, where Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are the biggest names. The MountainView company says its Stadia is a “game platform for everyone.”