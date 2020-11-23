Google Stadia cloud gaming service soon to be available on iPhone, iPad

With Stadia, Google is aiming to bring more complex games to more people. (Image: Bloomberg)

Google has confirmed that its cloud gaming service Stadia will be coming to iPhone and iPad via an upcoming web app. According to The Verge, the tech giant is working on building a web app version of its cloud gaming service that will run on Apple’s Safari web browser (mobile version). It is supposed to be similar to the upcoming xCloud service from Microsoft that is supposed to go live in 2021.

Google was not able to bring the service to iOS devices at the time of its launch because of restrictions imposed by the Apple. But Apple’s announcement in August opened the door for cloud gaming services to run on iOS devices. However, there is a catch as Apple’s App Store will review each and every game before it can run on its devices.

These are not the only two services to come to iOS devices. The GeForce NOW Cloud gaming service is already up and running on iOS Safari in Beta. It is also expected to feature the widely popular game Fortnite, which has been banned from the App Store as a result of Epic Games bypassing Apple’s standard 30 per cent fees.

Stadia has not been a massive hit so far as gamers have reported considerable frame drops while streaming games. However, it is still in the early stages after its launch in November 2019 and the streaming service may improve in the near future. Earlier this year, even some developers said that the lack of financial incentives has had a negative game development for Stadia, while others are worried about Google’s lack of commitment in the long run for the platform.

Stadia is not yet available in India, though some earlier reports claimed Google planned to introduce it in the country by 2021, which will be next year. Google has not yet made announcements regarding the same.

