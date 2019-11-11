Google Stadia app hits the Play Store ahead of November 19 release

With a few days left before Google’s long-awaited “Netflix for games” service, Stadia, launches on November 19, the company made the app available on the Play Store in the US. The service works on select supported devices, however, the app does not offer much at the moment. Once the service goes live, the app will allow you to manage your accounts and controllers, buy titles and start games on Chromecast Ultra.

Advertising

Google introduced Stadia earlier this year, a new type of video game streaming service that is unlike any other platform available in the market. The video game streaming service will work on multiple devices, including smartphones. However, Google will support Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 phones at launch, along with browsers and Chromecast Ultra.

On Stadia, games will be stored online, and players can pick up where they left off with Google’s Chrome browsers and Chromebooks running Chrome OS. Unlike traditional games, the streaming gaming requires a constant internet connection.

The service will let you play the games they buy separately, though some games will be available for free. Stadia will launch with 30 games including Doom Eternal, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Borderlands 3, among others. Google said the Stadia will cost $9.99 per month. For $129.99, you can get a Chromecast, controllers and three months of the Stadia service. The controller alone will cost $69.

Next year, Google plans to offer the Stadia Pro fort $10 per month and a free version, Stadia Base. No price has been announced for the Stadia Base. Google is yet to announce when it plans to introduce the Stadia service in India.