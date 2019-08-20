Google reveals list of games for Stadia, ahead of November launch at Gamescom

Google recently showcased its new game streaming platform named Stadia, which will launch in November. There is still some time in its launch, however, the company hasn’t slowed down in promoting the new platform, with game announcements. Now the company during Gamescom has livestreamed another Stadia Connect event, revealing a complete list of launch and post-launch titles for the service.

During the livestream the company also announced its partner studios, which include Bethesda, Square and Ubisoft. It also stated that a few studios have opted to keep themselves hidden at the moment and would reveal the partnership closer to launch. These publishers are speculated to be EA, Capcom and Rockstar.

List of games revealed include Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 from Bandai Namco, Cyberpunk 2077 by CD PROJEKT RED, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle by Omega Force, Mortal Kombat 11 by Warner Bros. Other games include KINE, Get Packed, GRID, Windjammers 2, Metro Exodus, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Baldur’s Gate 3, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Destroy All Humans!, Orcs Must Die 3, Football Manager, Samurai Shodown, SUPERHOT, Gylt, Darksiders Genesis.

Many studios will launch also launch more than one titles for the new Google Stadia game streaming service. Bethesda will launch DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Bungie will bring Destiny 2 and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Expansion. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy XV – Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers. 2K will release NBA 2K and Borderlands 3. Lastly, Ubisoft will be releasing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Also Read: Google Stadia will not support Bluetooth headphones at launch

To recall, Google showcased the streaming service earlier this year and announced that it will be priced at $10 (approximately Rs 700) per month. The service at launch will be made available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Finland.

As of now, the company is offering people a “Founder’s Edition” of its service, which will include a controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months of the service for you and a friend. You can pre-order the Founder’s Edition at a price of $130 (approximately Rs 9,300).