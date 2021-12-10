Google Play is bringing Android games to PC in 2022

Google is bringing its collection of Android games to PC sometime in 2022. The announcement was made during The Game Awards 2021, where Google stated that Windows users would soon be able to access hundreds of Android titles from their desktops, laptops, and tablets.

The ability to use Android apps on PC isn’t really a new thing, given emulators like BlueStacks have made such tasks easy. Even Windows 11 has introduced a platform that allows users to install and run Android apps from the Amazon Appstore. However, what Google Play is currently building is an entirely different standalone Games app that does not rely on emulation technologies.

Get ready to play your favorite @android games on your PC. Pick up where you left off anytime. Google Play Games on PC, coming soon in 2022. Follow @GooglePlay to stay in the loop. pic.twitter.com/BfovbNSi5C — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

In a statement with The Verge, Greg Hartrell, product director of games on Android and Google Play said, “Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs.” Following the app’s launch on Windows, Greg also has plans to expand to other platforms as well.

Similar to Apple Arcade, the new Google Games app will allow players to resume games on PC from wherever they left off during their phone session. The app will only be available on systems that have Windows 10 or above and “will not involve game streaming.”

Users will have to install the games locally, on their hard drive, though cloud saves will be enabled.

Although the company is only starting with games, we could soon expect to see other Android applications make their way onto the Windows ecosystem. Quite recently, the streaming giant, Netflix also partnered with Google Play to bring some licensed games to their app.

Owners of a Netflix subscription are now able to play titles like Stranger Things: 1984’ and the newly released ‘Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story’ for free.