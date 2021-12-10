scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ

Google Play is bringing Android games to PC in 2022

The new application will allow users to run Android games on their Windows desktops, laptops, and tablets.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 10, 2021 2:44:59 pm
Google Play is bringing Android games to PC in 2022. (Google)

Google is bringing its collection of Android games to PC sometime in 2022. The announcement was made during The Game Awards 2021, where Google stated that Windows users would soon be able to access hundreds of Android titles from their desktops, laptops, and tablets.

The ability to use Android apps on PC isn’t really a new thing, given emulators like BlueStacks have made such tasks easy. Even Windows 11 has introduced a platform that allows users to install and run Android apps from the Amazon Appstore. However, what Google Play is currently building is an entirely different standalone Games app that does not rely on emulation technologies.

In a statement with The Verge, Greg Hartrell, product director of games on Android and Google Play said, “Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs.” Following the app’s launch on Windows, Greg also has plans to expand to other platforms as well.

Similar to Apple Arcade, the new Google Games app will allow players to resume games on PC from wherever they left off during their phone session. The app will only be available on systems that have Windows 10 or above and “will not involve game streaming.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Users will have to install the games locally, on their hard drive, though cloud saves will be enabled.

Also Read: |10 Google Search tips & tricks to get results faster

Although the company is only starting with games, we could soon expect to see other Android applications make their way onto the Windows ecosystem. Quite recently, the streaming giant, Netflix also partnered with Google Play to bring some licensed games to their app.

Owners of a Netflix subscription are now able to play titles like Stranger Things: 1984’ and the newly released ‘Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story’ for free.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 10: Latest News

Advertisement