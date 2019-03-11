Google patent reveals the controller for ‘Project Stream’ game streaming service

Earlier this year, it was reported that Google may step into gaming with ‘Yeti’ streaming service. The ‘Netflix for games’ streaming service would work either on Google’s Chromecast or a yet to be released home console. Now, a patent filed by Google with the United States Patent and Trademark Office shows off what that service controller would look like.

The patent comes with a series of illustrations that show how the controller might be designed. It includes a dual-joystick setup, shoulder and trigger buttons, along with gameplay buttons and the directional d-pad.

The illustration also shows a button in the middle of two joysticks, which appears like a microphone button. The button hints at some kind of voice assistant compatibility.

Google new service (codenamed Yeti) might be comparable to game streaming services like Sony’s PlayStation Now and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. It would allow users to play high-quality games on basically any device. This means users would not have to download the software to a hard drive and the game would stream directly from a Google server instead.

This is not the first time it has been reported that Google is working on a game streaming service. Last year in July Kotaku reported that Google may have plans to launch a dedicated game streaming service and possibly a console. The report also pointed out that the streaming service will be integrated with YouTube.

The Information made similar claims in February saying that the Yeti had been in the making for the past two years.

Rumours suggest that Phil Harrison, a long-time video game industry veteran, is overseeing the project closely. Harrison joined Google as Vice President and GM recently. He has 15 years of experience at Sony to build the company’s PlayStation brand in Europe.