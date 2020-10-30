Halloween Doodle 2020: Momo is back to save her school from ghosts with magic

The doodle will be made available in select regions for 48 hours. (Screenshot)

Getting into the Halloween spirit, Google has brought back its “Magic Cat Academy” Doodle. The doodle is now live on the Google homepage and will stay so for the next 48 hours., and was first released back in 2016. To distinguish the Doodle a bit, Google has added an underwater theme to it, and the interactive doodle requires you to reach new depths of the ocean by defeating various bosses and finally taking the magical fight to the Big Boss ghost.

The doodle will be made available in select regions for 48 hours. These regions include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia, the UK, and the US.

The Magic Cat Academy doodle will not be made available in the countries where Halloween is not celebrated. If you live in such a country, you can get access to the doodle via the dedicated Doodle website. There you can also play the original version of Magic Cat Academy. To recall, the doodle did make a comeback earlier this year, while cities were in lockdown and people were staying in their homes.

The Magic Cat Academy doodle requires for you to play as a cat called Momo, who is admitted into a magic school. In the game you as Momo have to rescue your school of magic from mischievous spirits who are trying to take over. When the ghosts come they have a symbol on them to be identified. You need to draw the symbol to kill the ghosts before they can reach you. If they manage to come close to you, you lose a life. You have a total of five lives to complete all four levels.

At the end of each level, a ghost boss will come to you as a vampire squid or an anglerfish. You have to defeat them to move on to the next level.

