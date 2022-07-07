God of War Ragnarok launching on November 9: New Trailer, Collector’s Edition, Jotnar Edition

God of War Ragnarök – Father and Son will release on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, announced Sony. The company also released a CGI trailer for the game. Santa Monica Studio, the developers of the franchise, announced that it will be available for pre-order starting July 15. Sony also revealed the game’s fancy Collector’s edition and “Jötnar” editions, both of which come with a 16-inch replica of Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, which is featured in the game. Curiously, the special editions will not come with a physical game disc.

God of War Ragnarök: Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s edition of the game will come in a box representing the “Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine” which Kratos and Atreus came across in 2018’s God of War. Fans who buy the Collector’s edition will find the following items in the box:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

A Steelbook Display Case ( with no game disc included)

2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings in the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition. The God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set: This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16-inch Mjölnir Replica: A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

The Collector’s Edition also comes with the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök: Jötnar Edition

The Jötnar Edition of the game will also come in a box that looks like the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. God of War Ragnarök: Jötnar Edition will come with the following items in the box:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary: This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set: Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring: A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok’s Dice Set: This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map: This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (with no game disc included)

2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

16-inch Mjölnir Replica

The Jötnar Edition of the game comes with the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Do note that users will need a PlayStation account and an internet connection for downloading the game even after the purchase of these special editions. Also, most of the digital items require story progression to be unlocked.