God of War: Ragnarök delayed to 2022, confirmed for PS4

God of War: Ragnarök, the sequel to Santa Monica’s 2018 God of War game has been postponed to 2022, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst revealed on Wednesday. However, the game will be coming to the PlayStation 4 as well along with the PlayStation 5.

Hulst suggested during the Official PlayStation Podcast that the game’s launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as challenges of access to performance capture talent. Later in a tweet, God of War developing studio Santa Monica confirmed the delay to next year in a tweet.

“Perhaps the biggest challenge has been when we need specialist locations, often physical locations,” Hulst said on the Official PlayStation Podcast. “Primarily performance capture, audio work. We’ve come up with some really clever solutions to some of this, we built tiny recording studios in people’s houses. But when you’re doing performance capture for a lot of cinematics, with multiple actors — that’s not so simple to solve. So you’ve got a choice. You could do it later in the schedule, which could cause you problems. Or you could risk the final quality by doing it in a different way,” he added.

“But I can tell you, we’re not going to risk the quality. We want to ship extremely high-quality games, finished games, and we have to do that obviously without pushing our teams to the breaking point. So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War.”

“And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can,” Hulst further adds.

God of War: Ragnarök, other games coming to PS4

“You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business,” Hulst said mentioning that the game would come to the PS4 as well as the PS5. He also revealed that Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 will also be coming to the PS4 platform.

Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch in late 2021, followed by God of War God of War: Ragnarök and Gran Turismo 7 in 2022. The three titles are among 25 games currently in development at PlayStation Studios, and Hulst noted that about half of them are new IP.