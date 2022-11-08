God of War Ragnarok coming to PlayStation on November 9: Everything to note

In 2018, Sony released the eighth instalment in the iconic God of War series. Unlike previous games based on Greek mythology, God of War 2018 takes place in the world of the Norse gods. The game takes place in the realm of Midgard following the death of Kratos’ wife and both Kratos and his son Atreus go on a journey across various realms. Now, God of War Ragnarok is releasing and it takes place years after the events of the 2018 game and continues the storyline. With the game all set to release on the PlayStation on November 9, here’s everything we know so far about the father and son’s journey in the Norse world.

Will God of War Ragnarok be available on the PlayStation 4?

When God of War Ragnarok was under development, many thought it would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive title. But in a Q&A session with the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst earlier this year, it was confirmed that the title will make its way to older consoles as well.

While Sony is yet to reveal if there is any difference between the two versions, the company’s God of War Ragnarok website suggests that those on PlayStation 4 digital or disc version will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 digital version for an additional cost.

What about the PC version?

Going by Sony’s track record of bringing PlayStation-exclusive titles to the PC, it might take a while before the gaming giant ports the latest instalment in the God of War franchise to the PC. For example, Sony took three years to bring God of War 2018 to PC.

God of War Ragnarok story

The story takes place years after Kratos makes the journey to Jotunheim and kills Freya’s son Baldur, with the reveal trailer showing us a glimpse of Thor visiting Kratos’ house. Atreus is now in his teens and apart from Freya and Thor, the duo has to fight against new and formidable opponents, with Mimir by their side. Sony has also added the remaining three realms to the game – Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard. The trailer introduces a new character called Angrboda, who also happens to be a giant. At the end of the trailer, we also get a glimpse of Thor’s half-brother and Odin’s son – Tyr, who is alive and imprisoned by Odin himself.

Is the combat any different?

While Kratos will retain his Blade of Chaos, the God of War Ragnarok trailer shows us some aerial combat, with Kratos being able to jump and grapple onto things.

God of War Ragnarok Pre-order

While there are multiple editions to choose from, the most expensive Collector and Jotnar editions are already sold out in most places. Irrespective of the version you pre-order, you will receive two in-game cosmetics – Atreus Risen Snow Tunic and Kratos Risen Snow Tunic. If you happen to pre-order the standard edition, you will get the base game and the above-mentioned cosmetic items. Also, those who buy the PlayStation 4 bundle can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 bundle.

Those interested in purchasing the God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe edition will be eligible for some additional bonuses, which will unlock at various points in the story. It gives access to Kratos Darkdale armour, Atreus Darkdale armour, Darkdale blade handles for Blade of Chaos, Darkdale axe group for the Leviathan axe, God of War Ragnarok digital soundtrack, Dark Horse digital mini art book, PS4 theme and an Avatar set.

The God of War Ragnarok Collector edition gives you access to all the goodies in the Digital Deluxe edition along with a 16-inch Mjolnir Hammer replica, 2-inch Vanir Twins carvings, Dwarven dice set and a steel bookcase.

Those interested in God of War Ragnarok Jotnar edition will get everything in the Digital Deluxe edition and Collector edition and some additional exclusive items like a 7-inch vinyl with two tracks, legendary Draupnir ring in a red cloth bag, Brok’s dice set, Yggdrasil cloth map and the Falcon, Bear and Wolf pin set.