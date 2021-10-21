‘God of War’ is coming to PC in January 2022

God of War fans will soon be able to play the latest game in the series on PC. This will come as a huge deal to players who have been following the main character’s Kratos’ tale since the early God of War games, which have all up to this point been exclusive to consoles.

“We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on January 14, 2022!” Sony Santa Monica Studio senior community manager Grace Orlady wrote.

“All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.”

The 2018 title has us following the story of Kratos after the events of God of War III and the first-era God of War games that were based in the Greek mythology setting. The new game puts Kratos in Norway, in the world of Norse mythology, where he and his son Atreus must set out on a journey to fulfill Faye’s final wish of spreading her ashes at the highest peak of the nine realms.

The PC release will also come with some bonus digital content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

No system requirements or other details are available right now but the game is available for pre-purchase on Steam. A full release is set for January 14 2022. The game coming to PC could also later open the doors for the yet unreleased God of War: Ragnarok to come to PC too.