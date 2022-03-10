Ghostwire: Tokyo gets new trailer ahead of launch on March 25

Prior to its launch on March 25, developer Tango Gameworks has released a new trailer for their upcoming horror-action title, Ghostwire: Tokyo. The video comes as part of Playstation’s State of Play event, and sheds some information on the story.

Following the mysterious disappearance of its population, the city of Tokyoundergoes a haunting makeover. The streets are filled with various yokai and demonic spirits, hailing from Japanese folklore, and in the middle of it all is Akito, the protagonist. Possessed by an evil spirit named KK, players must ward off the spirits and unravel the truth behind the phenomenon.

Players will be granted a set of elemental powers and mystic arts, allowing them to dislodge an array of attacks ranging from fire, wind, and water. Traditional tools such as a bow, a mystical charm, and a grappling hook will also be made available for added variety in gameplay.

The trailer also reveals a mask-donning group known as the Hannya, whose intentions are not revealed yet. “We were inspired by the history of the ‘noh-men’ masks that were used in Japanese traditional performing arts,” said producer Masato Kimura in a PlayStation blog post. “When the mask is worn in a theatre where it is dark, it can create various expressions depending on the perspective you view it from – such as joy, anger, grief, and pleasure.”

To understand the lore, players can now head over to Steam or the Epic Games Store to play a prologue version of the game. Titled ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude,’ the game is presented in a visual novel format with hand-drawn animations, and can be downloaded for free. The gameplay averages between 20 to 50 minutes, depending on what paths you choose.

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Its studio head, Shinji Mikami was previously attached to the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake, which is expected to be announced in the first half of 2022.