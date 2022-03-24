Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed revealed, coming Q4 2022

Developer IllFonic has revealed a new 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game, based on the Ghostbusters franchise. Titled ‘Spirits Unleashed,’ the supernatural hunting game launches at the end of 2022, on the current and old-gen console, alongside Windows PC.

The game follows a similar premise as the Dead by Daylight or Friday the 13th game, where 4 players assume the role of the titular Ghostbusters, and use the PKE meter to track down goofy ghosts. Using the equipped Proton Pack, players can then blast them and pack them inside one of the traps.

Ghost, however, will be equipped with supernatural abilities, letting them teleport, possess inanimate objects to hide, and use their slimy powers to make it a hard ordeal for the hunters or even summon minions, leading to some well-coordinated attacks.

The project brings back two iconic names in the franchise, with Dan Aykroyd voicing Ray Stanz and Ernie Hudson playing the recurring character, Winston Zeddemore, doling out missions to the players. In the Ghostbusters’ firehouse, players will be able to customise appearances, upgrade abilities and equipment, and even partake in a couple of practice sessions, as you try aiming the Particle Thrower.

“Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved IPs in the world, so we are pulling out all the stops to make something special and accessible to this diverse fanbase,” said Charles Brungardt, CEO at IllFonic studios. “If you’re someone who loves the movies or asymmetrical multiplayer games, this was made for you.”

While the game is tailored to be a co-op multiplayer experience, you can also play in offline solo mode – both with and without AI taking control of the remaining three characters. It also brings in cross-platform support, letting those on different systems team up and play together with no issues.