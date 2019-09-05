Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta launched: Here’s how you can get it and what it brings

Ubisoft has released its Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta in India. The beta will stay live till 3:30 PM IST on September 19. The full game will launch on October 4. The game will be made available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia (whenever the service launches). Here’s how you can register to get access to the Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta.

Advertising

You can get the beta access in two ways, one of which is by pre-ordering the game. The other way you can get the beta access is by registering for it online on the company’s official website.

All of the users who pre-order the game, will have to visit the Ghost Recon Breakpoint website, where they will be required to enter the retail code they got while pre-ordering to download the beta version. The retail code will be valid when the game is officially launched on October 4 to purchase the full version.

Users registering for the beta will have to visit the company’s official website for the game, where they will have to press the register button and chose their preferred platform. After selecting the platform they will be redirected to a new page where they will have to sign into their Uplay account. After that they can play the beta version of the game till September 19, 3:30 PM IST.

Advertising

Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta will allow players to play through the game in solo or four player co-op exploration modes. It will consist of four regions, namely Smuggler Coves, Mount Hodgson, Sinking Country and Fen Bog, in which two main stories and a number of side missions will take place. The final version of the game will include a lot more content.

Ubisoft has also announced that Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta participants will also get a Veteran Spec Ops Emblem in the full game as a reward.

Disclaimer: The author is in Mumbai on the invite of Ubisoft covering the launch of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.