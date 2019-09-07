Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta first impressions: An exhilarating game more complex than Wildlands

Recently I got to play a mission of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta version at Ubisoft’s Mumbai Studio and in the most simple words, I would describe the game as exhilarating. The company has made the game more complex compared Ghost Recon Wildlands.

The version that we were able to play was the E3 showcase beta, which initially had a few bugs in it that have now been ironed out and the final beta version of the game that’s currently available has a much smoother gameplay.

In the version, I played the landscapes looked a bit artificial sometimes, however, the game dynamics were on point. During our mission, we had to locate and save a person of interest from the enemy. The gameplay was quite indulging, with a lot of skills being used, we were playing in a squad of four, where we needed to get intel about an area through drones and then infiltrate that area with sheer power.

At times I felt a bit over my head as a hoard of enemies would appear from nowhere and then start shooting, bringing my character to a near-death area quite a lot of times.

One thing that I liked most about this game is that it feels quite realistic in terms of damage point calculation. A slip from a small rock can now also dole out damage to your character, bringing it much closer to how spec ops would work in real life. Another plus point about the game is that, to clear a mission all of the spec ops need to work together, with each one of the players having a set of tasks they have to complete.

The game seems to be a continuation of Wildlands, however, in Wildlands you were the hunters, here you are the hunted. An ex-Ghost named Cole D. Walker played by Jon Bernthal, is leading a team of soldiers, called Wolves, who have cutting-edge weapons and equipment to hunt you down. Wolves now have access to Skell Technology’s drone production and are on a mission to safeguard the future of warfare by ruling them.

Though the game is quite exhilarating and has realistic game dynamics, having a huge number of enemies jump on you from everywhere, gets old pretty quick. I feel that the missions could get over a bit sooner and not be so pulled long.

The thing that I did not like about the game at all, was that when you do a goof up and fail the mission at a point, the game restarts from the beginning of the mission, which feels too cumbersome to complete. The company might have fixed this in the closed beta version, which is available now.

Overall, the game is really nice to play, and I had a lot of fun finishing the mission allotted to our team. Leaving the small things that troubled me apart, the game from what it seems, looks quite interesting and I feel it is one that you should really try out.

Disclaimer: The author is in Mumbai on the invite of Ubisoft covering the launch of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.